JUCSU: Army and BGB to be deployed for security

The election commission is taking various steps to ensure that the Jahangirnagar University Central Students’ Union (JUCSU) and hall union elections are held smoothly.

On election day, members of the Army, Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), and Ansar, alongside the police, will also be on duty for security.

This decision was made at a meeting of the JUCSU election commission yesterday, Saturday.

For the first time in 33 years, elections will be held on 11 September for 25 JUCSU posts and 15 posts in each of the 21 residential halls.

A total of 273 nomination papers have been submitted for the JUCSU polls. Scrutiny of the nomination papers will begin today, Sunday, and the draft candidate list will be published on 25 August.