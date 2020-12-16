Attack on sculpture means a strike to secularism: Indira

Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculpture at Mujibnagar, Meherpur
Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's sculpture at Mujibnagar, MeherpurProthom Alo

State minister for women and children affairs Fazilatun Nessa Indira on Wednesday said any attack on the sculpture of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman means a strike to secularism and the spirit of the liberation war, reports BSS.

“There are sculptures in the country and there will be. More sculptures will be installed here,” she told a discussion in the capital.

The state minister said those who carried out attacks on the sculpture hurt secularism, the values of freedom and the spirit of the liberation war.

“It can’t go on. The new generation can never accept it,” she added.

Chairman of Bangladesh Shishu Academy Lucky Inam presided over the discussion.

