Obaidul Quader asks for list of BNP’s 80pc ‘tortured’ leaders, activists

AL general secretary also stated that BNP does a negative politics; people have rejected this politics. BNP is shrinking and becoming more irrelevant as the days are passing by.

Obaidul Quader also claimed whereas AL never serves any foreign rule and foreigners, BNP never cut off ties with Pakistan. “Awami League holds Bangladesh in its heart and soul.”

The road transport and bridges minister said before the parliament elections, BNP conspired so that foreign powers would impose sanctions on the country and foil the election.

“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development, humanity and inclusive politics have pushed the politics of BNP into darkness,” he remarked. “BNP is not being able to come out of this darkness.”