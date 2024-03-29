Obaidul Quader asks for list of BNP’s 80pc ‘tortured’ leaders, activists
Governing Bangladesh Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader has criticised a statement of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir where he said that 80 per cent leaders and activists of the party were tortured.
Obaidul Quader further said he would ask Mirza Fakhrul to present the list of the tortured BNP leaders and activists.
The ruling party leader said this at a programme to distribute iftar and Eid gifts to common people on behalf of the party in the capital’s Bangabandhu Avenue on Friday.
Key opposition BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir at an event on Thursday said that about 80 per cent leaders and activists of the party faced the government’s torture in their pro-democracy movement.
Responding to Mirza Fakhrul’s statement, Obaidul Quader, also road transport and bridges minister of the government today said, “I would like to say to Mirza Fakhrul to stop telling such lies and present the list. Who are these 80 per cent leaders and activists? Mirza Fakhrul, Mirza Abbas, Amir Khasru - all have come out of jail one after another.”
AL general secretary also stated that BNP does a negative politics; people have rejected this politics. BNP is shrinking and becoming more irrelevant as the days are passing by.
Obaidul Quader also claimed whereas AL never serves any foreign rule and foreigners, BNP never cut off ties with Pakistan. “Awami League holds Bangladesh in its heart and soul.”
The road transport and bridges minister said before the parliament elections, BNP conspired so that foreign powers would impose sanctions on the country and foil the election.
“Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s development, humanity and inclusive politics have pushed the politics of BNP into darkness,” he remarked. “BNP is not being able to come out of this darkness.”
Speaking about the hike in prices of daily essentials, the ruling party leader said good times take some time to arrive. The fallout of the ongoing crises across the world has hit our country too. But the people of Bangladesh have been in a relatively better condition due to capable and wise leadership Sheikh Hasina.
He also criticised the iftar programmes of the BNP at “large hotels” and said that the Awami League has been distributing iftar items among the people. “BNP has been running propaganda campaigns against Awami League from the iftar programmes.”
AL relief and social welfare affairs secretary Aminul Islam Amin presided over the event.