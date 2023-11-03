BNP grew tired, let them hold blockade: Quader

Governing Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has ridiculed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), saying they call programmes and enjoy Hindi serials staying in hiding.

“Let them call the blockade, they grew tired. They will be either in jail or hiding; and be enjoying Hindi serials. The BNP has hired and trained miscreants to burn and vandalise buses. Hence, they called another blockade,” he said while talking to reporters at Dhanmondi on Friday morning.