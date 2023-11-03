BNP grew tired, let them hold blockade: Quader

Governing Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader has ridiculed the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), saying they call programmes and enjoy Hindi serials staying in hiding.
“Let them call the blockade, they grew tired. They will be either in jail or hiding; and be enjoying Hindi serials. The BNP has hired and trained miscreants to burn and vandalise buses. Hence, they called another blockade,” he said while talking to reporters at Dhanmondi on Friday morning.
Earlier, Obaidul Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, paid tribute at the portrait of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at Dhanmondi, marking the jail killing day.
Describing the BNP as the nation’s prime enemy, Quader called for preventing and defeating the communal evil force to safeguard the country’s democracy and independence.
He noted that a total of 24 journalists encountered attacks on 28 October. Is it suppressive to arrest those who killed a policeman, attacked hospitals, vandalised the chief justice’s residence, burnt a sleeping staff alive in a parked bus? Can they deny the responsibilities? Shouldn’t they be held on trial? When there is a crime, the criminal must face trial.
The ruling party leader also alleged that the BNP once again proved to be a criminal party through blood shedding and mayhem on 28 October.