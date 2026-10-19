Ishraque defends armed anti-drug operation, speaks about mayoral election
Ishraque Hossain has defended the actions that drew widespread criticism and ultimately led to his resignation as state minister. The ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) lawmaker announced at a press conference that he had resigned as State Minister for Liberation War Affairs at the direction of the Prime Minister.
At the same event, he sought to justify his participation in an anti-narcotics operation while brandishing a firearm. He also answered journalists’ questions on a range of issues, including the upcoming city corporation election.
On Sunday, a day after footage of Ishraque taking part in an anti-narcotics operation in Gandaria, in the capital, with a firearm in his hand went viral on social media, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman summoned him and asked him to step down as state minister.
At a press conference at the National Press Club in Dhaka on Monday afternoon, Ishraque announced his resignation.
“As of today, I have voluntarily sought release from my responsibilities as State Minister for the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs from the honourable Prime Minister,” he said, adding that the prime minister had agreed to his request.
Ishraque began the press conference by giving a lengthy account of the incident, repeatedly insisting that his actions had been justified.
After announcing his resignation, he took several questions from journalists, who asked him about various aspects of the controversy.
Asked about the law and order situation and why he had conducted his own “operation” despite the presence of government security forces, Ishraque said law enforcement agencies had not fully returned to normal operations following 5 August 2024. In those circumstances, he said, they had been compelled to take certain initiatives themselves after six or seven months.
He added that, after repeatedly approaching various law enforcement agencies without achieving the expected results in improving security in Dhaka, he had discussed the matter with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
Ishraque said his parliamentary constituency comprised 11 wards covering Sutrapur, Wari and Gandaria, as well as parts of Bangshal and Kotwali police station areas in Dhaka.
He said they held meetings at least once a month with the officers-in-charge of the relevant police stations, the deputy commissioners of the Lalbagh and Wari divisions of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), and traffic officials to discuss law and order, traffic congestion and other local problems.
As an MP, he said, they had been entrusted with addressing minor problems in their constituencies. The prime minister did not need to visit every alley personally to issue instructions on such matters.
“He is the head of the Cabinet. He definitely will give directions,” Ishraque said.
He claimed that he had discussed the issues with the prime minister, explained his position and requirements, and that the prime minister had immediately instructed the relevant authorities to act.
Referring to the period after 5 August 2024, Ishraque said three police stations in his constituency had been set on fire, leaving them virtually without facilities. He said they had arranged seating and furniture for police personnel to enable them to resume their duties.
He added that they believed in the rule of law and continued to work in the interests of the country and its people. They had fulfilled their responsibilities while in opposition, he said, and now wanted to play an even more active role.
At the press conference, Ishraque also claimed that confusion had arisen over the timing and process of news reports about the prime minister’s directive.
In response to journalists’ questions, he said an official decision was supposed to be communicated through the prescribed process. However, one of his colleagues had disclosed the matter before the scheduled time, creating confusion.
Ishraque argued that until the prime minister’s directive was formally announced, reports about it should be treated as rumours or false information. He said he had received the formal decision on Monday morning.
“Does it really matter whether it happened yesterday or today? It happened,” he said.
Will contest mayoral election if party decides
A journalist asked Ishraque whether he was now considering running for mayor.
In response, he said the decision rested entirely with the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and its leader, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
“I have said that the mayoral election is entirely within the jurisdiction of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party and our honourable Prime Minister, Tarique Rahman, and will be decided solely by him,” Ishraque said.
He noted that he had contested the mayoral election in 2020 and had gained electoral experience. He had also been working on various urban problems for a long time in accordance with his party’s directives, he added.
Ishraque identified the lack of central planning, poor coordination among different agencies and various structural weaknesses as some of Dhaka’s major problems. He said he had been working on these issues for years.
If the party decided to nominate him for the election, he would be fully prepared to contest, he said. However, if the party chose someone else, he would make every effort to ensure that candidate’s victory.
Asked whether he believed he had been the victim of a political conspiracy leading to his resignation, Ishraque denied that any political party had conspired against him.
However, he said he had been hurt by a remark made by a leader of Jamaat-e-Islami, the principal opposition party. The leader had accused him of committing acts of violence by brandishing a firearm, Ishraque said.
“How else am I supposed to explain what I went there to do in broad daylight, with the police present and hundreds of people around? Some 300 grams of heroin, several bottles of alcohol and many other illegal items were recovered there,” he said.
“I went there putting my life on the line. Many people say that about me, although I do not care about it. If someone fires from a rooftop, we do not know whose head the bullet might hit. Even so, when I hear this kind of allegation from them instead of assurances of support, I feel that I should no longer look in that direction,” Ishraque added.
The MP also said he had witnessed the public’s response to the operation.
“I have seen what ordinary people want. That day, the local residents and members of the public were literally applauding and celebrating. After a long time, we have regained our courage. I will continue working in line with their expectations,” he said.
Although Ishraque repeatedly highlighted the applause he said he had received from local residents, his actions have drawn widespread criticism. Political analysts have described the episode as a striking example of a display of power, immaturity and arrogance.
Writer and researcher Mohiuddin Ahmad believes the government’s reputation has suffered because of what he sees as Ishraque’s lack of maturity and sound judgement.
After the press conference, Ishraque left the third floor of the Press Club building surrounded by party activists, who chanted various slogans in his support. He later got into his vehicle and waved to the supporters.
With the vehicle’s roof open, he also delivered a brief address to the crowd through a handheld microphone, reiterating his resignation.