Ishraque defends armed anti-drug operation, speaks about mayoral election

He said they held meetings at least once a month with the officers-in-charge of the relevant police stations, the deputy commissioners of the Lalbagh and Wari divisions of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), and traffic officials to discuss law and order, traffic congestion and other local problems.

As an MP, he said, they had been entrusted with addressing minor problems in their constituencies. The prime minister did not need to visit every alley personally to issue instructions on such matters.

“He is the head of the Cabinet. He definitely will give directions,” Ishraque said.

He claimed that he had discussed the issues with the prime minister, explained his position and requirements, and that the prime minister had immediately instructed the relevant authorities to act.

Referring to the period after 5 August 2024, Ishraque said three police stations in his constituency had been set on fire, leaving them virtually without facilities. He said they had arranged seating and furniture for police personnel to enable them to resume their duties.

He added that they believed in the rule of law and continued to work in the interests of the country and its people. They had fulfilled their responsibilities while in opposition, he said, and now wanted to play an even more active role.

At the press conference, Ishraque also claimed that confusion had arisen over the timing and process of news reports about the prime minister’s directive.