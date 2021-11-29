'MP League' controls Awami League

Madaripur has three constituencies comprising four upazilas. Awami League has been winning in these constituencies since 1991. The homes of seven central Awami League leaders are in Madaripur. Of them, presidium member Shahjahan Khan and publicity and publication secretary Abdus Sobhan (Golap) are also MPs from two constituencies. Joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim is a former MP. The other four central leaders are not much discussed in local politics. Noor Alam Chowdhury is the MP from the remaining constituency in the district. He is also the chief whip of the parliament. Besides, the home of former MP and communications minister Abul Hossain, is also in Madaripur.

According to local sources, almost all the party leaders and workers in Noor-e-Alam Chowdhury’s area, Shibchar upazila, are his followers. No one else interferes in his area as he is the nephew of prime minister Sheikh Hasina. He also does not intervene in politics in other areas.