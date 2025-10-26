Activist who donated Tk 1m to BNP leader has only Tk 3,412 in his bank account

The BNP activist, Nur Kasem, lives in Mandiyata village by Tangua Haor in the Uttar Shripur union of Tahirpur upazila in Sunamganj. Speaking over the phone, he said he is mainly a farmer by profession, but also runs a small brick trading business. He has no formal education and can barely sign his name. He is not very active in BNP, but his late father Md Samsuddin, was involved in the party’s politics. He has a wife, five daughters, and a son.

Nur Kasem said that his current bank account balance stands at Tk 3,412. Speaking regarding donating such a large sum of money, he said, “I like him (Kamrul). He does good for the poor. That’s why I gave it from my heart. I don’t have that much money. If anyone asks for it now, I’ll manage— I have a plot of land in Shripur market; I can sell it to raise the money.”

When asked why he went from Tahirpur to Jamalganj to hand over the cheque, Nur Kasem said he had gone there to watch the rally. Seeing the crowd, he became emotional and later handed Kamruzzaman a garland and the cheque.

Aware that many people are now talking about the matter, Nur Kasem said, “I’m not a bad man. I earn my living through hard work. I have no ulterior motive. I’m not educated and don’t understand politics that well. I just like him from my heart. That’s why I gave it.”