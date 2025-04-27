Democratic unity vital to overcome Bangladesh’s deep-rooted crisis: Ali Riaz

Vice Chairman of the National Consensus Commission Prof Ali Riaz on Sunday stressed the need for the democratic forces to remain united to address the deep-rooted crisis Bangladesh has been facing for a long time.

“There are attempts to address the deep-rooted crises Bangladesh has been facing for a long time. Implementing only the reports of reform commissions is not enough. What we need is to build a democratic state structure and practice democracy. And it is essential for the democratic forces to stay united,” he said while speaking at a dialogue with Ganasamhati Andolon in the morning.

A 10-member delegation of Ganasamhati Andolon, led by its Chief Coordinator Zonayed Saki, participated in the talks at the LD Hall of the Jatiya Sangsad Bhaban.

Presiding over the discussion, Prof Ali Riaz said the collective efforts of people compelled the fascist ruler to flee. “It’s now essential to uphold that unity and carry forward its spirit. This is not just our commitment—it is our obligation,” he said.