BNP to take 5 priority measures for women safety: Tarique Rahman
BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today, Thursday said that his party will implement five priority measures for women’s safety at home and public places as well as professions.
In a Facebook post on his verified page, he said, "If move forward Bangladesh, our daughters, mothers, sisters and colleagues cannot live in an atmosphere of fear.”
“Every day, too many women face harassment, intimidation, bullying and violence simply for speaking, working, studying, or trying to live freely,” he said.
“This is not the Bangladesh we dream of. And it is not the future our young girls deserve," he added.
Tarique Rahman said it is undeniable that the digital world now shapes every part of our lives.
“Sometimes my wife and I find ourselves how different today’s world is for our daughter compared to the days we grew up in. And like many parents and concerned citizens, we feel both hope and worry. The opportunities are greater than ever, but so are the threats," he added.
He then shared five urgent priorities that BNP envisions to implement after coming to power. The five measures are-
1. A national online safety system- A fast, simple way for women to report cyberbullying, threats, impersonation, and leaked information, supported by a 24/7 hotline, an online portal and trained responders who act quickly and respectfully. Partnerships with major platforms can improve Bangla-language moderation and ensure abusive content is removed swiftly.
2. Protection protocols for women in public life- clear national guidelines, rapid legal and digital support, and confidential reporting channels for women who face attacks as journalists, activists, students, or community leaders. No woman should be silenced for participating in public life.
3. Digital safety education - Schools and universities should teach practical digital-safety skills during orientation. Trained teachers act as ‘safety focal points’, and annual awareness campaigns help young people navigate the digital world with confidence.
4. Stronger community response to violence and harassment - Community help desks, safer transport routes, improved street lighting, and trauma-sensitive responders can make daily life safer and more predictable for women.
5. A Nationwide push for women’s leadership and participation- Leadership training, mentoring networks, and expanded access to childcare in schools, offices, and workplaces can allow women to lead, achieve, and contribute fully. When women rise, the nation rises with them.
Tarique Rahman urged everyone to work together to make better future for daughters and for the generations to come.
"Whatever our politics, religion, ethnicity or gender, one truth must unite us as Bangladeshis: A Bangladesh where women are safe, supported and empowered is an unstoppable Bangladesh," he said.