BNP to take 5 priority measures for women safety: Tarique Rahman

BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman today, Thursday said that his party will implement five priority measures for women’s safety at home and public places as well as professions.

In a Facebook post on his verified page, he said, "If move forward Bangladesh, our daughters, mothers, sisters and colleagues cannot live in an atmosphere of fear.”

“Every day, too many women face harassment, intimidation, bullying and violence simply for speaking, working, studying, or trying to live freely,” he said.

“This is not the Bangladesh we dream of. And it is not the future our young girls deserve," he added.

Tarique Rahman said it is undeniable that the digital world now shapes every part of our lives.