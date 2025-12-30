With the death of Khaleda Zia, what will happen with her three electoral seats?

Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud told Prothom Alo that if a legally nominated candidate dies after being officially declared valid, a new schedule must be announced. In this case, however, that will not be necessary.

Also, according to media reports, Abdur Rahmanel Masud noted that alternative BNP candidates have submitted nomination papers in the three constituencies. Referring to the law, he said that a party can submit nominations for more than one candidate in a constituency. However, if multiple candidates are nominated, the one to whom the party issues the symbol allocation letter (before the final allocation of the symbol) is considered the official party candidate.

Overall, Abdur Rahmanel Masud believes there will be no need to announce a new schedule for these three constituencies. He said that in the context of the death of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, there is neither opportunity nor need to make any changes to the election schedule.