With the death of Khaleda Zia, what will happen with her three electoral seats?
For the 13th national parliamentary election, BNP Chairperson and former Prime Minister Khaleda Zia had submitted nomination papers for three parliamentary constituencies. Her death has raised the question of whether new schedules need to be announced for these three constituencies.
Yesterday, Monday, was the last day to submit nomination papers for the 13th national parliamentary election. According to election rules, a candidate may contest in a maximum of three constituencies.
On behalf of BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, nomination papers were submitted for Bogura-7, Dinajpur-3 and Feni-1. In each of these three constituencies, one alternative BNP candidate had also submitted nomination papers.Meanwhile, at 6:00 am today, Tuesday, Khaleda Zia passed away at Evercare Hospital in the capital.
The Representation of the People Order, which governs national elections, states that if a legally nominated candidate who has not withdrawn dies, a new election schedule must be announced for that constituency.
Officials at the Election Commission say that although Khaleda Zia had submitted nomination papers for three constituencies, she, or anyone else, had not yet become a legally valid candidate. A nominee is considered valid only after their nomination papers are scrutinised and accepted. With Khaleda Zia’s death, her nomination will remain suspended.
Election Commissioner Abdur Rahmanel Masud told Prothom Alo that if a legally nominated candidate dies after being officially declared valid, a new schedule must be announced. In this case, however, that will not be necessary.
Also, according to media reports, Abdur Rahmanel Masud noted that alternative BNP candidates have submitted nomination papers in the three constituencies. Referring to the law, he said that a party can submit nominations for more than one candidate in a constituency. However, if multiple candidates are nominated, the one to whom the party issues the symbol allocation letter (before the final allocation of the symbol) is considered the official party candidate.
Overall, Abdur Rahmanel Masud believes there will be no need to announce a new schedule for these three constituencies. He said that in the context of the death of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, there is neither opportunity nor need to make any changes to the election schedule.