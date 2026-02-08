Tarique Rahman’s pledge
BNP promises 40 playing fields, wider roads in Dhaka
If the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) forms the government winning the coming 13th parliamentary elections, 40 playing fields will be developed across the capital, and the city’s roads will be widened, party chairman Tarique Rahman has pledged.
He made the commitment while addressing a street rally at the ECB Chattar in Dhaka–17, his parliamentary constituency on Sunday afternoon.
In response to long-standing demands from local residents, he also announced a number of development initiatives for the area.
Tarique Rahman said that, should the BNP form the government, a liveable and well-planned city would be built, one where people would be able to “breathe freely”.
“Insha Allah, with your prayers, if the BNP forms the government on the 12th, we will develop at least 40 playing fields across the entire city of Dhaka, not only in this area. The primary purpose of developing the fields is to ensure that our children can play in open spaces, and that elders and our mothers and sisters can walk comfortably in the afternoons or at other suitable times according to their needs,” he stated.
Speaking on infrastructure development, Tarique Rahman said that the existing road from the ECB intersection to Jasimuddin Road would be widened.
If the BNP forms the government, the roads in the area would be expanded with a view to improving living standards and ensuring easier movement for residents, he added.
Towards the end of his speech, Tarique Rahman described himself as a son of the area, recalling his childhood and upbringing there, and appealed to voters to support him at the polls.
“Since I am a son of this area, I ask for your votes on the 12th in favour of the sheaf of paddy as the candidate of this constituency,” he said.
In the forthcoming parliamentary election, Tarique Rahman is contesting from the Dhaka–17 constituency, which comprises Gulshan, Banani, and the Dhaka Cantonment area.
As part of his election campaign on Sunday, after the ECB intersection rally, he is scheduled to address public meetings at Lal Maath in Pallabi Ward No. 2 (Dhaka–16), Senpara Adarsha Government High School near Mirpur-10 roundabout (Dhaka–15), the National Bangla High School gate (Dhaka–14), Shyamoli Club ground (Dhaka–13), and Sunvalley ground in Santarkul, Badda (Dhaka–11).