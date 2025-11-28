Chattogram City and South: Discussions underway for four vacant BNP seats

Regarding the decision not to announce party candidates in several seats in Chattogram, BNP’s assistant joint organising secretary Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin said that there are many nomination seekers and some seats have been kept open for alliance partners. That is why the party’s policymakers are taking a little extra time.

Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami has been conducting public outreach for nearly eight months. In these constituencies, alongside BNP and Jamaat, several other political parties — including the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), National Citizen Party (NCP), and Islami Andolan — have also been campaigning. However, leaders and activists of the Jatiya Party are not present on ground.

Chattogram’s 15 upazilas and 34 thana areas are divided into 16 parliamentary constituencies. Of these, four constituencies fall within the 16 thanas of the city. Five constituencies are in southern parts of Chattogram district.

In the five elections held from 1991 to 2008, BNP won 28 times across nine constituencies. Besides this, Awami League won eight times, Jamaat-e-Islami three times, and both the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad), as part of alliances with Awami League, won once each. In the 2008 election, Chattogram–11 (Bandar–Patenga) was newly added to the Chattogram parliamentary constituencies. Previously the area had been part of another constituency.