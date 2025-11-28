Election politics-21
Chattogram City and South: Discussions underway for four vacant BNP seats
BNP has not finalised its party candidates in four of the parliamentary seats of Chattogram city and the southern parts of the district. Discussions are underway as to who will be nominated as candidates for these seats.
There is talk that to seats of the South -- Satkania-Lohagara and Chandaish -- may be relinquished in favour of the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP). And in the meantime, at least six leaders are busy trying to grab the attention of the centre, for nomination to two important seats of the city -- Kotwali-Baklia and Bandar-Patenga.
Regarding the decision not to announce party candidates in several seats in Chattogram, BNP’s assistant joint organising secretary Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin said that there are many nomination seekers and some seats have been kept open for alliance partners. That is why the party’s policymakers are taking a little extra time.
Meanwhile, Jamaat-e-Islami has been conducting public outreach for nearly eight months. In these constituencies, alongside BNP and Jamaat, several other political parties — including the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), National Citizen Party (NCP), and Islami Andolan — have also been campaigning. However, leaders and activists of the Jatiya Party are not present on ground.
Chattogram’s 15 upazilas and 34 thana areas are divided into 16 parliamentary constituencies. Of these, four constituencies fall within the 16 thanas of the city. Five constituencies are in southern parts of Chattogram district.
In the five elections held from 1991 to 2008, BNP won 28 times across nine constituencies. Besides this, Awami League won eight times, Jamaat-e-Islami three times, and both the Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) and the Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal (Jasad), as part of alliances with Awami League, won once each. In the 2008 election, Chattogram–11 (Bandar–Patenga) was newly added to the Chattogram parliamentary constituencies. Previously the area had been part of another constituency.
Chattogram-8 (Chandgaon, Boalkhali, part of Panchlaish)
BNP has nominated Ershad Ullah, convener of the party’s Chattogram city unit, for this seat. Former joint convener of the city BNP Abu Sufian and former member secretary of the BNP’s south district unit Mostaq Ahmed Khan had also sought the nomination. Of them, he (Mostaq Ahmed Khan) was shot and injured on 5 November while campaigning. After receiving treatment, he returned to the area a few days ago.
Jamaat-e-Islami has nominated Abu Naser, the naib-e-amir of Boalkhali upazila Jamaat, for the Chattogram-8 constituency. From the National Citizen Party (NCP), central joint chief organiser Zobairul Arif is expected to contest, while Islami Andolan's candidate is expected to be the party’s city assistant secretary Mohammad Nurul Alam.
Chattogram-9 (Kotwali–Baklia)
On 3 November, BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the name of Abu Sufian, former joint convener of the city BNP, as the party’s candidate for this seat, but it was immediately suspended. As a result, BNP currently has no candidate for this constituency. Besides Abu Sufian, other BNP nomination seekers for this seat include central committee member Shamsul Alam, Chattogram City Mayor and former city BNP president Shahadat Hossain, former general secretary Abul Hashem, and former city BNP joint convener SM Saiful Alam.
BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has declared that “only one candidate will be nominated from a single family.” This has sparked discussions about Israfil Khasru’s prospects.
Among Chattogram’s 16 parliamentary constituencies, this seat is considered particularly important because, in nearly all national parliamentary elections held since 1991, the party whose candidate wins this seat has gone on to form the government.
Jamaat-e-Islami’s city unit organisational secretary AKM Fazlul Haque is actively campaigning as the party’s candidate for this seat. From the NCP, central joint chief organiser Imon Syed and Chattogram city unit joint coordinator Arif Moinuddin are seeking the nomination. Syed Mohammad Hasan Maruf (Rumi), coordinator of the Ganasanghati Andolan in Chattogram district, is also contesting this seat as a candidate.
Chattogram-10 (Double Mooring, Pahartali, Halishahar, and Khulshi)
BNP Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury has been nominated as the party’s candidate for this seat. Following his nomination, party leaders and activists have mobilised together on the ground, regularly holding courtyard meetings, rallies, and gatherings. Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury told Prothom Alo, “A wave of the ‘Sheaf of Paddy’ (BNP’s election symbol) has started all around. People are eager to cast their votes.”
For this seat, Jamaat-e-Islami’s city unit organisational secretary Shamusuzzaman Helali has been active on the ground for a long time. From the NCP, central joint general secretary Sagufata Bushra is seeking the nomination. Mohammad Jannatul Islam, city president of Islami Andolan, is also contesting as a candidate.
Chattogram-11 (Bandar–Patenga)
BNP has not yet announced a candidate for this seat. Meanwhile, party Standing Committee member Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury’s son and BNP International Affairs Subcommittee member Israfil Khasru Chowdhury has been conducting public outreach here.
However, BNP’s acting chairman Tarique Rahman has declared that “only one candidate will be nominated from a single family.” This has sparked discussions about Israfil Khasru’s prospects. Speaking with senior party leaders, it is understood that some constituencies may receive special consideration.
From 1991 to 2001, Amir Khasru Mahmud was elected MP from this area in four consecutive terms. Although the party has not nominated a candidate in this ‘family-held’ constituency, Israfil Khasru has been campaigning for the Sheaf of Paddy symbol for a long time through various programmes.
For this seat, former councillor Shafiul Alam has been campaigning for nearly eight months as Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate. From the NCP, city unit joint coordinator Kazi Erfanul Haque is seeking the nomination. Mohammad Nur Uddin, city vice-president of Islami Andolan, is also contesting as a candidate.
Chattogram-12 (Patia)
Senior joint convener of South District BNP Enamul Haque has been nominated by the party for this seat. He had also received the party’s nomination in 2018. Although Enamul Haque has begun campaigning, other party leaders who had sought the nomination are not supporting him. Recently, four BNP leaders who were also hopeful of the nomination wrote to BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman requesting a reconsideration of the candidate. The letter accused Enamul Haque of having ties with the controversial industrial group S Alam.
The four signatories are former MP of Patia and BNP central executive committee member Gazi Mohammad Shahjahan, South District BNP convener Mohammad Idris Mia, and joint conveners Mohammad Rezaul Karim and Saifuddin Salam. Enamul Haque told Prothom Alo, “Alongside candidates from rival parties, I am also facing a section of my own party. However, grassroots-level workers are choosing the Sheaf of Paddy [BNP’s symbol).”
For this seat, Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate is Faridul Alam, vice-president of the party-supported National Doctor Forum (NDF). From the NCP, South District joint coordinator Sajjad Hossain, and from Hefazat-e-Islam and Bangladesh Nezam-e-Islam Party, joint general secretary Azizul Haque Islamabad, are active on the ground.
Chattogram-13 (Anwara–Karnaphuli)
Former MP Sarwar Jamal Nizam has been nominated by the party, but a section of the BNP is actively opposing him. This faction mainly consists of district BNP senior joint convener Ali Abbas, member secretary Helal Uddin, Karnaphuli upazila BNP convener S M Mamun Mia, and followers of former district Chhatra Dal general secretary Zia Uddin Chowdhury.
In protest against Sarwar Jamal’s nomination, enraged party leaders and activists have staged road blockades, marches wearing shrouds, and burnt effigies. On the same day, the three nomination seekers also wrote to Tarique Rahman requesting a change of candidate. When asked, Sarwar Jamal Nizam said, “I don’t know why they are opposing me.”
Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate for this seat is Mahmudul Hasan, secretary of the party’s South district unit.
Chattogram-14 (Chandanaish–Satkania, partial)
BNP has not announced a candidate for this seat either. Nomination seekers include Chattogram City Mayor Shahadat Hossain, founding central joint secretary of Chhatra Dal Abdus Salam, BNP central executive committee’s health and family planning secretary Mohsin Zillur Karim, and former South district BNP vice-president Mizanul Haque Chowdhury.
LDP may field either the party’s president Colonel (Retd.) Oli Ahmed or his son, Omar Faruk, a member of the party presidium, for this seat. BNP leaders say there is a possibility of an alliance with the LDP, which would reduce the likelihood of BNP nominating a candidate here. Oli Ahmed’s son and LDP leader Omar Faruk said, “Talks are ongoing with the BNP. Let’s see how it turns out.”
Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate for this seat is Shahadat Hossain. From the NCP, South district chief coordinator Hasan Ali, and from Islami Andolan, former East district president Abdul Hamid are on the candidate list.
Chattogram-15 (Satkania–Lohagara)
Jamaat-e-Islami central shura member Shahjahan Chowdhury is contesting this seat. He has previously been elected from this constituency. However, some of Shahjahan’s recent statements have sparked various controversies, and the party has sought an explanation from him.
BNP has not announced a candidate for this seat either. Nomination seekers include former South District BNP general secretary Sheikh Md. Mohiuddin, Satkania upazila BNP convener Jamal Hossain, and former upazila BNP general secretary Mujibur Rahman. Party sources say that if an alliance is formed with the LDP, the seat may be left for the LDP candidate.
Chattogram-16 (Banshkhali)
Former South district BNP joint convener Mishkatul Islam Chowdhury has been nominated by the party. He is the son of former minister Zafrul Islam Chowdhury. Other BNP nomination seekers for this seat included South district BNP joint convener Liakat Ali, former president of Chattogram University Chhatra Dal Iftekhar Mohsin, and former South District BNP joint secretary Kamrul Islam Hossaini. Liakat’s supporters have been demanding the cancellation of the nomination, holding torch processions and protest rallies.
Miskatul Islam Chowdhury, the party-nominated candidate, told Prothom Alo: “I have met with Liakat according to party instructions, yet the opposition continues. Because of him, people are getting confused.” Liakat Ali told Prothom Alo, “If the party nominates me, it would be good; if not, I will contest independently.”
In Banshkhali, Jamaat-e-Islami’s candidate is the party’s South district assistant secretary Zahirul Islam. From the NCP, central joint member secretary Mir Arshadul Haque, LDP advisor Kafil Uddin, and from Islami Andolan, South District advisor Farid Ahmed Ansari, are active on the ground.