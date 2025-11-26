BNP wants to retrieve all four seats in Lakshmipur

Lakshmipur is known as a BNP-dominant area in the country. The party had won in all constituencies of the district in the national polls held in 2001 and 2008. The BNP and other opposition parties had boycotted the parliamentary polls of 2014. Awami League bagged all the seats from the district in that one sided poll. This time the BNP wants to retrieve all the four.

BNP has already announced candidates in two of the four constituencies. One is Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee, the party’s joint secretary general, and the other is Abul Khair Bhuiyan, an adviser to the party chairperson. The remaining two constituencies are reportedly being kept for alliance partners. According to sources in the central BNP, a decision on this may come soon.

On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami has already announced candidates in all the constituencies. The party has never won a parliamentary seat from this district before. All of Jamaat’s candidates are new faces. They have been running election campaigns in the area for several months.