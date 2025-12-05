Zubaida Rahman arrives in Dhaka

Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, has arrived at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 10:45am in the morning today, Friday.

She has come to Dhaka to take her mother-in-law, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, to London for medical treatment.

Khaleda Zia's flight to London has been somewhat delayed due to technical faults in the air ambulance being sent by the Amir of Qatar.