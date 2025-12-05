Zubaida Rahman arrives in Dhaka
Zubaida Rahman, wife of BNP's acting chairman Tarique Rahman, has arrived at Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka at 10:45am in the morning today, Friday.
She has come to Dhaka to take her mother-in-law, BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia, to London for medical treatment.
Khaleda Zia's flight to London has been somewhat delayed due to technical faults in the air ambulance being sent by the Amir of Qatar.
For the past 12 days, BNP chairperson and former prime minister Khaleda Zia has been undergoing treatment at Evercare Hospital. Her critical physical condition has created concern among people across the country.
Khaleda Zia’s treatment is being conducted under a medical board headed by Professor Shahabuddin Talukder and comprising both local and foreign specialists.
Meanwhile, on Wednesday night, four specialist physicians from China arrived in Dhaka. Earlier that afternoon, specialist physician Richard Belle arrived from the United Kingdom. That same night, these doctors reviewed her latest test reports and joined the medical board.
According to a BNP source, the complications caused by the infection in Khaleda Zia’s lungs have improved somewhat. The cardiac complications have also lessened slightly. However, her other health issues remain largely unchanged.
On the night of 23 November, Khaleda Zia was taken to Evercare Hospital after she experienced breathing difficulties. Tests detected an infection in her lungs, and she was admitted. Early Sunday morning, when her condition deteriorated, she was moved from the SDU to the CCU.