Bangabandhu’s sculpture to be made in every union: Food minister

Food minister Sadhan Chandra Majumdar said that sculptures of Bangabandhu will be made in every union of the country. He was speaking as chief guest on Friday afternoon at the Mahadebpur upazila Chhatra League triennial conference in Naogaon. He said, Awami League leaders and activists will guard each and every sculpture. If anyone dares to touch the sculptures, there will not be mere protests anymore. They will be resisted and the black hand of the miscreants will be smashed.

Sadhan Chandra Majumdar said that extremist forces were trying to rise up again in the country and every one needed to remain alert. If the spirit of the Liberation War is to be upheld, it must be made compulsory for a Shaheed Minar to be constructed in every school, college and madrasah.