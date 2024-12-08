Firoz had absolute control over Bauphal

Other than opposition men, dissenters of his own party were forced to flee their homes in face of attacks and lawsuits and he would control everything from nomination of local government election candidates to party posts.

He had the absolute control over everything and his relatives were indomitable in grabbing government and private lands.

The man is former Awami League lawmaker and parliament’s whip ASM Firoz.

Firoz has been the president of upazila Awami League for over 45 years at a stretch. The former MP allegedly formed a group of 70-80 people who were notorious for their torture. From teachers and freedom fighters to government officials, none were spared from this gang.

In a civic reception, Firoz publicly announced ‘I don’t need crests, I need cash’.

ASM Firoz was elected member of parliament (MP) nominated by Awami League for the first time in 1979. Since then, he was MP in every parliament sans 2001. Firoz became chief whip of tenth parliament in 2014.

He went into hiding after the fall of Awami League government on 5 August and got arrested from capital’s Banani on 23 August.

Firoz’s eldest son Raihan Sakib, member of Awami League’s international affairs sub-committee, did not want to speak about the allegations against his father.