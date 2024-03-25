Bangladesh not to obey lordship of any country: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh will not obey the lordship of any country over it, remarked Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir.
“If the leaders of any country think they would rule over us, they must know that Bangladesh never accepted such authority. That was not accepted in the Mughal era, not in the British period, and not in the Pakistan period. This won’t happen now as well,” he said.
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir was addressing a gathering of freedom fighters in front of the party’s Naya Paltan headquarters in the capital city in the afternoon.
Quoting the lyrics of a song by people’s artiste Fakir Alamgir, the BNP leader said, “We have bought Bangladesh at the price of blood. Bangladesh has not achieved independence at the mercy of any person.”
He urged the youths and students to challenge the status quo imbued with that spirit. “THe international community surely will observe this as they did in the past. We believe, none has the power to subjugate this country. This terrible ruling quarter, who are in power now through staging many dramas and using force, will have to go a day.”
The BNP secretary general urged all including the students and labourers and youths to take to the streets with courage. He asked to build the temperament so that people do not flee hearing a whistle of the police or the explosion of a sound grenade.
Mentioning the incarcerated former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Look at Pakistan. Whenever we hear the name of Pakistan, we become agitated, think otherwise. Imran Khan has shown how the youths and women have to be mobilised to take to the streets.”
“They did not face less torture than us. They attacked the cantonment, took positions against the US and the army. No one could survive in Pakistan’s politics taking resort to this stand. Imran Khan has gone to jail, he has been sentenced to 34 years’ imprisonment. Over 2,000 of his leaders and activists have been arrested; the party of the leaders was changed forcefully; even the party symbol has been snatched. At that time he ordered, take part in elections and the youths participated in the election as independent candidates,” he added.
Speaking about torture of female students at universities, the BNP secretary general expressed his frustrations as students and women have not protested at the incidents. “What have you done about the incidents of harassment of female students by teachers at Jahangirnagar University and Jagannath University? You have not even lodged a single protest against this! Where is the Dhaka University of the past and its students who fought in the liberation war, waged the language movement and waged the mass upsurge in the 90’s?”
Mirza Fakhrul alleged that Awami League has destroyed the spirit of the liberation war, goals, aspirations and dreams. They have snatched everything including the aspirations for a democratic Bangladesh, electing people’s representatives through voting, living in a democratic environment, freedom of speaking and writing, right to dissent and above all the people’s ownership of the state.
“They have even destroyed the constitution. There are three paragraphs in this constitution now that you can never change. There is nothing but a person and a family there. They have brought back the system of holding elections under a one-party government instead of the unanimously accepted system of holding elections under a nonpartisan caretaker government. While doing this, they have destroyed all the democratic institutions in Bangladesh,” Mirza Fakhrul said in his speech.
* More to follow …