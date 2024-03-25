Bangladesh not to obey lordship of any country: Mirza Fakhrul

Quoting the lyrics of a song by people’s artiste Fakir Alamgir, the BNP leader said, “We have bought Bangladesh at the price of blood. Bangladesh has not achieved independence at the mercy of any person.”

He urged the youths and students to challenge the status quo imbued with that spirit. “THe international community surely will observe this as they did in the past. We believe, none has the power to subjugate this country. This terrible ruling quarter, who are in power now through staging many dramas and using force, will have to go a day.”

The BNP secretary general urged all including the students and labourers and youths to take to the streets with courage. He asked to build the temperament so that people do not flee hearing a whistle of the police or the explosion of a sound grenade.

Mentioning the incarcerated former prime minister of Pakistan Imran Khan, Mirza Fakhrul said, “Look at Pakistan. Whenever we hear the name of Pakistan, we become agitated, think otherwise. Imran Khan has shown how the youths and women have to be mobilised to take to the streets.”