Eden College BCL president among 10 injured in factional clash

At least 10 students were injured as two factions of Bangladesh Chhatra League clashed in Eden Mohila College in the city on Sunday amidst the tension centring alleged attack on vice president Jannatul Ferdous the previous night.

The injured include Eden College BCL president Tamanna Jesmine alias Riva.

The clash occurred as the embattled president and secretary Rajia Sultana held a press briefing in front of the college auditorium at around 5:30pm.

Earlier at another press briefing, 25 members of the college’s 48-member committee expressed their no confidence in the president and secretary and declared them persona non grata on the campus.

They also threatened to resign from their posts en masse if the BCL central body does not take disciplinary action against the president and secretary.