Eden College BCL president among 10 injured in factional clash

The disgruntled BCL leaders accused the associates of the president and secretary of taking tolls from the canteen, internet service providers, and grocery shops, occupying over a hundred rooms in the halls illegally and making indecent proposals to the students in different ways.
Later in the afternoon, the two top leaders, along with their supporters, held a separate press briefing.
BCL president Tamanna Jesmine said, “Some persons have been creating untoward situations since our committee took charge. Those who did get expected posts (in the committee) are making chaos from the very beginning. They have brought different allegations including extortion against us holding a press briefing today. I want an investigation into these allegations and those who are found guilty to face proper action.”
A verbal spat ensued as the leaders-activists who are protesting against the president and secretary went there during the press briefing. The two factions got engaged in fist fighting at one point in the altercation. Some were beating others with chairs.
The protesters tore down banners of the president and secretary and beat up Tamanna. Later some teachers rushed to the spot, rescued Tamanna and sent her to the hospital by ambulance.
Supporters of Tamanna then started to protest demanding she is treated on the campus fearing she might not be able to enter the campus if taken out.
A huge contingent of police was seen in front of the campus and a faction of BCL leaders chanted slogans against the police presence on the campus. Tamanna was later taken to Dhaka Medical College Hospital.
Apart from Tamanna, vice presidents Sheikh Sanjida, Sonali Akter and Susmita Barai, Ritu Akter are among the injured.
Tamanna and Ritu were admitted to DMCH. Secretary Rajia went into hiding after the clash. Later the police rescued her and took her out of campus at around 8:30pm.
Meanwhile, despite several attempts, the journalists could not talk to principal Supriya Bhattacharjee about the situation. She did not receive calls from journalists either. The gate of the academic building was shut as the journalists approached to talk to her.
Later the academic council member Md Ziaul Haque told journalists, “The principal would not see you as an examination is going on today. We have spoken with the highest authorities regarding the situation.”