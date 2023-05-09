Make sure that BNP, Jamaat couldn’t come to power again, PM Hasina to people

She said her party will win the next general polls as it is always beside the people in their needs.

“Insha Allah, the people will give us scope to serve them. All (AL leaders and activists) will have to work confidently as we can win the vote,” the prime minister said.

She also expressed her hope that the people of the country will not keep trust in the BNP and Jamaat.

Sheikh Hasina said: “They (BNP) laundered the country’s money abroad and such destroyed the country. So, how the people will have confidence in them?”

She also said the people have already known that “they (BNP and Jamaat) are thieves, corrupts, killers, grenade attackers, looters and patrons of killers”.

The prime minister said that BNP and Jamaat nexus siphoned off money and put the country on the verge of the destruction.