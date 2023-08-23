Mirza Fakhrul to fly to Singapore for medical treatment

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and his wife Rahat Ara will fly to Singapore on Thursday for medical treatment.

A few years ago Mirza Fakhrul was diagnosed with a block in his internal carotid artery. He was also suffering from complications in blood circulation in his neck artery. He received treatment at the National University Hospital in Singapore. He now has to visit the hospital in regular intervals for follow-up.