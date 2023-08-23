Mirza Fakhrul to fly to Singapore for medical treatment

Opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and his wife Rahat Ara will fly to Singapore on Thursday for medical treatment.
A few years ago Mirza Fakhrul was diagnosed with a block in his internal carotid artery. He was also suffering from complications in blood circulation in his neck artery. He received treatment at the National University Hospital in Singapore. He now has to visit the hospital in regular intervals for follow-up.
Fakhrul said, some new complications have arisen for which his physicians have advised him to go to Singapore on an emergency basis. His wife Rahat Ara already had a scheduled appointment. She recently underwent a surgery and will take treatment at the Raffles Hospital in Singapore.
The BNP secretary general told Prothom Alo, “Both of us are ill. My wife already had an appointment. Now some new physical complications have come up.”
He sought prayers of the people and the leaders and activists of the party for his and his wife’s wellbeing.
Previously, the police arrested Fakhrul from his rented apartment in Uttara on 8 December last year. One month later, he was released from the Dhaka Central Jail in Keraniganj.
He got admitted in the capital’s Evercare Hospital on 15 January for a medical test. In February, he went to Singapore with his wife for medical purposes.