Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has been admitted to a hospital in Dhaka as he fell sick suddenly.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan said, “He (Mirza Fakhrul) came to the office of the BNP chairperson in the morning (Monday). He suddenly he felt acute breathing problems at around 11:00 am. He was taken to United Hospital in Gulshan.”