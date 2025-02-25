Don’t take country towards further destruction: Mirza Fakhrul
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir Monday said students-people, political parties and every one of the country brought this government to power.
“We had a lot of expectations that the incumbent government will revive the voting rights of all soon after carrying out reforms where it is necessary. But, a new game has started; some political parties are saying local government elections have to be held before the national elections. We request them not to take the country to further destruction and anarchy.”
Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks while addressing a party rally at Jatrabari ground in Dhamrai upazila of Dhaka on Monday.
BNP’s Dhaka district unit organised the programme pressing a list of demands including control of essential prices, improvement of law and order situation and declaration of election roadmap.
The BNP senior leader said they have seen all reform proposals and had discussions with the government. “We must keep it in mind that we must not waste this opportunity. We must not fall in the traps of our enemies. We must not destroy law and order and take law into our own hands. We must cooperate all and bring the country towards elections, as well as elect people’s representatives through elections,” he added.
It is not a responsible act to take or block streets to press any demand, Mirza Fakhrul said, urging all to be patient. “A fascist was ousted, and another government took office. We do not support everything the government is doing, but we do not want to fail this government either. We want this government hold the election, and we want to cooperate them,” he added
As leaders and activists of BNP from Dhamrai, Savar and nearby areas gathered at the venue, traffic congestions appeared on the Dhaka-Aricha road until 2:00 pm.