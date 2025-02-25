Don’t take country towards further destruction: Mirza Fakhrul

Mirza Fakhrul made these remarks while addressing a party rally at Jatrabari ground in Dhamrai upazila of Dhaka on Monday.

BNP’s Dhaka district unit organised the programme pressing a list of demands including control of essential prices, improvement of law and order situation and declaration of election roadmap.

The BNP senior leader said they have seen all reform proposals and had discussions with the government. “We must keep it in mind that we must not waste this opportunity. We must not fall in the traps of our enemies. We must not destroy law and order and take law into our own hands. We must cooperate all and bring the country towards elections, as well as elect people’s representatives through elections,” he added.