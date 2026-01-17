Mahmudur Rahman Manna hospitalised after falling ill
Mahmudur Rahman Manna, president of Nagorik Oikko, has been admitted to hospital with chest pain. He was taken to Bangladesh Medical University Hospital on Friday night.
Bangladesh Medical University Hospital’s director, Brigadier General Irtika Rahman, confirmed the information to Prothom Alo today, Saturday morning.
Mahmudur Rahman Manna is a candidate in the Bogura-2 constituency for the upcoming 13th Jatiya Sangsad election and has the backing of the BNP.
Brigadier General Irtika Rahman said Mahmudur Rahman Manna arrived at the hospital on Friday night and was admitted to the cardiology department. He is currently in the Coronary Care Unit (CCU).
Regarding Mahmudur Rahman Manna’s current condition, the hospital director said he was sleeping in the morning and that his condition is stable for now. He is responsive.
Earlier in September 2024, Mahmudur Rahman Manna was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack.
Mahmudur Rahman Manna has regained his candidacy in the Bogura-2 constituency after filing an appeal with the Election Commission (EC). The EC approved his appeal last Sunday afternoon, declaring his nomination papers valid.