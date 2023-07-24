Jubo League, Swechasebak League, BCL to hold ‘peace rally’ 27 July

Bangladesh Awami Jubo League, Bangladesh Awami Swechasebak League and Bangladesh Chhatra League, the associate wings of ruling Awami League, will jointly hold a massive “peace rally” in the capital on 27 July to protest against the “violent activities” of opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its allied parties.
Jubo League general secretary Mainul Hossain Khan Nikhil made this announcement at a press conference at Bangabandhu Avenue on Monday morning, reports news agency BSS.
The press conference was also attended by Swechasebak League acting president Mesbahul Hossain Sacchu, general secretary Afzalur Rahman Babu, BCL president Saddam Hossain and general secretary Sheikh Wali Asif Inan.
The leaders of the parties have strongly condemned the “recent attacks on their party supporters during the countrywide road march” called by the BNP.