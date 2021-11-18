BNP calls hunger strike demanding Khaleda Zia's release

In the capital, he said, the programme will be held in front of their party's Nayapaltan central office if they do not get any other suitable venue.
Fakhrul renewed their party's demand for immediately allowing Khaleda to go abroad for advanced treatment and saving her life.
"Khaleda Zia is fighting a battle between life and death. She's the most beloved leader of the people of Bangladesh. It's inhumane that she won't be given a scope to receive treatment abroad."
BNP standing committee members Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain, Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Abdul Moyeen Khan, Nazrul Islam Khan, Selima Rahman, vice chairman Abdullah Al Noman, Shajahan Omar and Abdul Awal Mintoo were, among others, present at the press conference.
Khaleda, a 76-year-old BNP chairperson and former prime minister, was readmitted to Evercare Hospital on 13 November, six days after she had returned home from the hospital.
The BNP chief's physicians said she has been suffering from rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, ophthalmological and dental complications.
They also said she is now suffering from a critical cardiac problem while her blood sugar is out of control and hemoglobin level in her blood has dropped.
On behalf of the family, Khaleda's younger brother, Shamim Iskander, submitted an application to the Home Ministry on 11 November urging the government to allow her to go abroad for better treatment.