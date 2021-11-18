BNP calls hunger strike demanding Khaleda Zia's release

In the capital, he said, the programme will be held in front of their party's Nayapaltan central office if they do not get any other suitable venue.

Fakhrul renewed their party's demand for immediately allowing Khaleda to go abroad for advanced treatment and saving her life.

"Khaleda Zia is fighting a battle between life and death. She's the most beloved leader of the people of Bangladesh. It's inhumane that she won't be given a scope to receive treatment abroad."