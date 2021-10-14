BNP coming up with a new formula for unity

Kalyan Party chairman Syed Muhammad Ibrahim is distraught at the inactivity of the 20-party alliance. However, speaking to Prothom Alo, he said, "The theory of a simultaneous movement is nothing new. There have been such coordinated movements in the past and this can be taken up now too. The thing is, everyone needs to be taken into confidence for a synchronized movement. It must be ensured that BNP is serious about the movement."

One of the registered parties of the alliance, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP), is divided into two. One faction is led by Oli Ahmed and the other is led by Abdul Karim Abbasi and Shahadat Hossain Selim. After much considerations and calculations, BNP has kept the Selim faction by its side. BNP summoned Shahadat Hossain Selim to a recent meeting of the 20-party alliance, instigating Oli Ahmed to leave in anger. Oli Ahmed has been silent since then. He had been active for some time in forming an alliance, Jatiya Mukti Mancha, but that is inactive now too. BNP is suspicious about his various activities.

Oli Ahmed has refused to make any comments on these matters. Speaking to Prothom Alo, he said that BNP, as a large party, is failing to meet the people's aspirations. BNP has to take up an anti-government movement in order to activate the alliance. It also has to take up an initiative for a national government. The prevailing problems will not be resolved without a national government.

Other than these three parties, including BNP, the others within the 20-Party alliance -- Jamaat-e-Islami, Jatiya Gonotantrik Party (JAGPA), Jatiya Party (Zafar), Bangladesh Muslim League, Islami Oikya Jote (Abdur Rakib), NDP, People's League, Samyabadi Dal, Jatiya Dal, Democratic League, NAP Bhasani, Islamic Party, Bangladesh NAP and Labour Party -- have no registration. They are just being retained as allies in order to maintain the numbers in the alliance. Most of the parties hardly have any supporters or programmes.