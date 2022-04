Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader Thursday alleged that the BNP and many others were conspiring to assassinate Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

According to Qader, the BNP is jealous of Hasina due to her growing popularity “over her development achievements”.

He said this while speaking to reporters at the Banani graveyard on the occasion of the 69th birth anniversary of Shaheed Sheikh Jamal this morning. He placed wreaths at the grave on behalf of the PM and the party in the presence of central leaders.