BNP directly, indirectly involved in Hefazat mayhem: Quader

The minister said those who were involved with the mayhem and who carried out attacks on houses, properties and set houses on fire are being arrested after scrutinising video footage and still photos.

Arrest was not made targeting any party or Alem-Olama, he said.

About the BNP leaders’ remarks that the government has become isolated from people, Quader said BNP is making such ridiculous comments to hide the sorrows of their continuous failures in the last 13 years.

Actually not the government, rather the BNP has been boycotted by the people and has become isolated from them, he said.

Mentioning that BNP has been calling for movement throughout a decade, Quader said BNP has not only failed to mobilise any movement but also their disgraceful defeat in national, local government and by-elections proved that they have become isolated from the people.

Quader said making negative political comments and blaming one another during the coronavirus crisis is not sensible. But they have to reply to BNP’s regular falsehood and blind criticism, he mentioned.