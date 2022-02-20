Politics

BNP expels ex-MP Akhtaruzzaman

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expelled former MP major (retd) Akhtaruzzaman from the all posts for breaching party discipline.

The information was revealed at a letter signed by BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday.

The letter said, Akhtaruzzaman was suspended from all the posts as per article 5-Ga of the party constitution.

Akhtaruzzaman was president of Kishoreganj district unit BNP. He contested the last national election form the Kishoreganj-2 constituency under the BNP ticket.

He was elected MP twice in 1991 and 1996.

