BNP expels ex-MP Akhtaruzzaman

<p>Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has expelled former MP major (retd) Akhtaruzzaman from the all posts for breaching party discipline.</p><p>The information was revealed at a letter signed by BNP’s senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi on Sunday.</p><p>The letter said, Akhtaruzzaman was suspended from all the posts as per article 5-Ga of the party constitution.</p>.<p>Akhtaruzzaman was president of Kishoreganj district unit BNP. He contested the last national election form the Kishoreganj-2 constituency under the BNP ticket.</p><p>He was elected MP twice in 1991 and 1996.</p>