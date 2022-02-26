BNP has no interest about formation of new EC: Fakhrul

BNP does not have any interest in the formation of new election commission (EC), party Secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said.

"We have no curiosity about who has been made the new CEC or other commissioners. We are not interested to talk about it," the BNP leader said.

In his instant reaction to the new EC, the BNP leader also said no EC will be able to hold a neutral and credible election if Awami League remains in power during the election period, reports UNB.

"It has been proved through the elections in 2014 and 2018 and local government ones that polls can’t be fair and acceptable under a partisan government.