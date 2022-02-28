BNP is now isolated from people: Quader

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader warned if one belongs to a party, he or she must abide by the rules of the party as time of giving nomination to aspirants through irregularities is over now.
Raising a question over the BNP’s leadership in the upcoming general elections, he said the two top BNP leaders are convicted ones and that is why they will not be able to participate in polls as per the law.
“So, the BNP, which is isolated from the people, has been hatching intrigues to assume power,” the AL general secretary said.
Claiming that the AL’s resort of confidence is its tested leaders, he said the ruling AL is ready for the next national elections.
Quader said it is necessary to create leaders for the next election by resolving the internal feuds and wranglings of the party.
He urged the AL leaders not to undermine the party’s tested leaders, saying that the AL workers who work for the party are its real friends.
Mentioning that the next general elections will be harder than the previous ones, the road transport and bridges minister said: “So we have to get cent percent prepared from now on.”
Asking the AL leaders and workers not to consider the opposition as weak, he said conspiracy continues and they will try their best to defeat the ruling Awami League. “So, we should remain optimum alert to this end,” he added.