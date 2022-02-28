Politics

BNP is now isolated from people: Quader

BSS
Dhaka
Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader
BSS

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said the BNP is now a political party isolated from the country’s people.

“BNP is now such a political party, which is devoid of link with the country’s people. On the other hand, at this moment, Awami League is the only well-organised and strong political party in the country under the leadership of (AL president and prime minister) Sheikh Hasina,” he told a meeting.

Quader, also the minister for road transport and bridges, was speaking at the Sirajganj Zila AL's triennial conference joining virtually from his official residence here.

Chaired by Sirajganj Zila AL acting president Advocate KM Hossain Ali Hasan, the conference was joined, among others, by Awami League presidium member Abdur Rahman, joint general secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain, office secretary Biplab Barua and AL’s Sirajganj Zila acting general secretary Abdus Samad Talukder.

Speaking as the chief guest, Quader warned if one belongs to a party, he or she must abide by the rules of the party as time of giving nomination to aspirants through irregularities is over now.

Raising a question over the BNP’s leadership in the upcoming general elections, he said the two top BNP leaders are convicted ones and that is why they will not be able to participate in polls as per the law.

“So, the BNP, which is isolated from the people, has been hatching intrigues to assume power,” the AL general secretary said.

Claiming that the AL’s resort of confidence is its tested leaders, he said the ruling AL is ready for the next national elections.

Quader said it is necessary to create leaders for the next election by resolving the internal feuds and wranglings of the party.

He urged the AL leaders not to undermine the party’s tested leaders, saying that the AL workers who work for the party are its real friends.

Mentioning that the next general elections will be harder than the previous ones, the road transport and bridges minister said: “So we have to get cent percent prepared from now on.”

Asking the AL leaders and workers not to consider the opposition as weak, he said conspiracy continues and they will try their best to defeat the ruling Awami League. “So, we should remain optimum alert to this end,” he added.

