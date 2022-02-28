BNP is now isolated from people: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Monday said the BNP is now a political party isolated from the country’s people.

“BNP is now such a political party, which is devoid of link with the country’s people. On the other hand, at this moment, Awami League is the only well-organised and strong political party in the country under the leadership of (AL president and prime minister) Sheikh Hasina,” he told a meeting.

Quader, also the minister for road transport and bridges, was speaking at the Sirajganj Zila AL's triennial conference joining virtually from his official residence here.

Chaired by Sirajganj Zila AL acting president Advocate KM Hossain Ali Hasan, the conference was joined, among others, by Awami League presidium member Abdur Rahman, joint general secretary and Information and Broadcasting Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud, organising secretary SM Kamal Hossain, office secretary Biplab Barua and AL’s Sirajganj Zila acting general secretary Abdus Samad Talukder.