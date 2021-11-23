BNP lawyers say no bar for govt to send Khaleda Zia abroad for treatment

The delegation, led by lawyer Fazlur Rahman, member secretary of Bangladesh Jatiyatabadi Ainjibi Forum (BJAF), met the law minister at his secretariat office around 1:45pm and submitted the memorandum to him.

In the memorandum, the lawyers said the BNP chairperson and three-time former prime minister Khaleda Zia has been receiving treatment in Coronary Care Unit (CCU) of Evercare Hospital in a critical condition.

They said the specialist physicians who are treating her have already given an opinion to send her abroad for advanced treatment. “We the lawyers are concerned over the deterioration of health condition of the country’s three-time former prime minister…we think it’s imperative to allow her to go abroad for advanced treatment in a bid to save her life.”