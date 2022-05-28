BNP makes ill-efforts to create anarchy: Quader

Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader on Saturday said BNP is making ill attempts to create a chaotic situation in the country in the name of mass-movement.

"BNP is daydreaming of mass-movement. But Bangabandhu's daughter prime minister Sheikh Hasina's development activities and achievements have put a dark shadow of crisis on BNP's movement. Their dream of a mass movement is now tantamount to nightmare," he said.

Quader, road transport and bridges minister, said this at a press conference at his official residence here.

He said the people are so happy over the development and achievement of the government that they don't respond to BNP's repeated calls for movement in the last 13 years.