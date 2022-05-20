BNP misinterpreting PM's comment over Padma Bridge: Quader

Under an orchestrated plan, BNP leaders are making ill efforts to create confusion in people's mindset by misinterpreting Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's comments over the successful construction of Padma Bridge, said Awami League (AL) general secretary Obaidul Quader.

"BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and other leaders are making misleading and purpose-oriented comments centering Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's remarks over Padma Bridge construction," he said Thursday in a statement in protest against BNP's comments.

Quader, also road transport and bridges minister, said even BNP leaders have created so-called "death threat" theory to distort the premier's comments over the Padma Bridge.