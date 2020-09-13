BNP picks candidates for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls

BNP on Sunday picked Salahuddin Ahmed and Sheikh Mohammad Rezaul Islam as its candidates to contest the Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-elections respectively billed for 17 October, reports UNB.

A day after BNP’s nomination board or party standing committee took virtual interviews of the party aspirants, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir announced the names of the candidates of “Sheaf of Paddy’ for the two by-polls.

“Our party nominated Salahuddin Ahmed for Dhaka-5 by polls while Sheikh Mohammad Rezaul Islam for Naogaon-6,” Fakhrul told UNB.