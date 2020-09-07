AL announces candidates for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls

The ruling Awami League on Monday announced the names of candidates for Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by- election, reports UNB.

Party's general secretary announced their names at a regular press briefing held at his official residence.

The party nominated Monirul Islam Monu for Dhaka-5 and picked Mohammad Anawar Hossain Helal for Naogaon -6.

Dhaka-5 MP was Awami League’s Habibur Rahman Molla while the Naogaon-6 member of parliament had been the late Israfil Alam.