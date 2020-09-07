AL announces candidates for Dhaka-5, Naogaon-6 by-polls

Prothom Alo English Desk

The ruling Awami League on Monday announced the names of candidates for Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by- election, reports UNB.

Party's general secretary announced their names at a regular press briefing held at his official residence.

The party nominated Monirul Islam Monu for Dhaka-5 and picked Mohammad Anawar Hossain Helal for Naogaon -6.

Dhaka-5 MP was Awami League’s Habibur Rahman Molla while the Naogaon-6 member of parliament had been the late Israfil Alam.

Advertisement

Dhaka-5 and Naogaon-6 by-polls are scheduled for 1 October, according to the election commission.

In the meantime, Awami League presidium members and former ministers Mohammad Nasim and Sahara Khatun have passed away, leaving the Sirajganj-1 and Dhaka-18 seats vacant respectively.

The candidate for Dhaka-18 will be announced later, Quader said.

More News

Chinese embassy 'regrets' sending gift to Khaleda on her 'fake' birthday

Chinese embassy 'regrets' sending gift to Khaleda on her 'fake' birthday

PM Hasina says cause behind Narayanganj mosque blast to be identified

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina

Khaleda Zia’s release to be extended by another 6 months

Khaleda Zia

Quader calls BNP a representative of anti-country force

Road transport and bridges minister Obaidul Quader