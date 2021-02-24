BNP says IGP assures them of cooperation

BNP on Wednesday claimed that inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed assured them of extending cooperation in holding their party's programmes chalked out to celebrate the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, reports UNB.
"We've sought cooperation from the IGP so that we can hold our countrywide programmes smoothly on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the independence. He is kind enough as he said there's no problem from their side," said BNP chairperson's adviser Abdus Salam.
He made the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting between a BNP delegation and the IGP at the police headquarters in the city.
Salam said they urged the IGP to give them permission for inaugurating of their year-long programmes to celebrate the golden jubilee at a venue in the city on 1 March.
He said they also sought cooperation from the police chief to bring out BNP's independence day rally from their central office on 26 March and hold a grand rally at the historic Suhrawardy Udyan on 30 March. "The IGP said they've no problem," said the BNP leader.
Salam along with BNP chairperson's adviser Bijan Kanti Sarkar, BNP publicity affairs secretary Shahiduddin Chowdhury Anee and liberation affairs secretary Joynul Abedin met the IGP in the afternoon.
Meanwhile, the police headquarters said a four-member BNP delegation met the IGP under the banner of its national committee of golden jubilee celebration.
They talked to the IGP about the permission and security for their golden jubilee programmes throughout March.
The IGP suggested them to take permission separately from the authorities concerned for each of their programmes in and outside Dhaka.
Benazir Ahmed requested the BNP leaders to hold indoor programmes maintaining health protocols considering the current coronavirus situation.