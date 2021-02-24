BNP says IGP assures them of cooperation

BNP on Wednesday claimed that inspector general of police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed assured them of extending cooperation in holding their party's programmes chalked out to celebrate the golden jubilee of Bangladesh's independence, reports UNB.

"We've sought cooperation from the IGP so that we can hold our countrywide programmes smoothly on the occasion of the golden jubilee of the independence. He is kind enough as he said there's no problem from their side," said BNP chairperson's adviser Abdus Salam.

He made the remarks while talking to reporters after a meeting between a BNP delegation and the IGP at the police headquarters in the city.

Salam said they urged the IGP to give them permission for inaugurating of their year-long programmes to celebrate the golden jubilee at a venue in the city on 1 March.