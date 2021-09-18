BNP to set plan of action ahead of next general election

BNP is to set a framework ahead of the next general election. The party has determined a plan of action consisting of 10 to 12 points to this end, based on discussions with leaders at various levels of the party.

The party high-ups, however, could not determine whether it would participate in the next general election and what would be the strategy of its movement if it did not. They are yet to decide on the party’s relations with two political alliances—20 party and Jatiya Oikya Front.

Several sources of BNP have said, the leaders at meetings held at the party’s Gulshan office from 14 to 16 September were in favour of not participating in the general elections held under the current government and the existing system. A total of 249 leaders took part in the 16-hour meeting stretching for three days, where 112 of them spoke.

The gist of their deliberations is that the election results would be like that of the 2014 and 2018 general elections if held under current Awami League government and prevailing system. Under the circumstances, the BNP leaders think that participating in an election conducted by anything other than a neutral government is pointless. They don’t think there is any alternative to launching movement to realise that demand.