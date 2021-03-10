BNP will be erased from Bangladesh’s soil: AL leaders

Some front-ranking leaders of ruling Bangladesh Awami League at a public meeting on Tuesday said the politics of Bangladesh Nationalist Party will be erased from the soil of Bangladesh because the public in general don’t support the party, reports state run news agency BSS.

They also said BNP will never come to power as it has betrayed the people of the country repeatedly when it was in state power.

The Awami League leaders organised the meeting in Ranibazar area in protest against the alleged derogatory remarks against Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and prime minister Sheikh Hasina by some BNP leaders recently.