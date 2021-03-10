BNP will be erased from Bangladesh’s soil: AL leaders

Some front-ranking leaders of ruling Bangladesh Awami League at a public meeting on Tuesday said the politics of Bangladesh Nationalist Party will be erased from the soil of Bangladesh because the public in general don’t support the party, reports state run news agency BSS.
They also said BNP will never come to power as it has betrayed the people of the country repeatedly when it was in state power.
The Awami League leaders organised the meeting in Ranibazar area in protest against the alleged derogatory remarks against Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and prime minister Sheikh Hasina by some BNP leaders recently.
Jatiya Sangsad (parliament) Whip and Awami League organising secretary Abu Sayeed Al Swapan, MP, addressed the meeting as chief guest with Rajshahi mayor and city unit president AHM Khairuzzaman Liton in the chair.
Abu Sayeed Swapan said the BNP has been hatching a deep-rooted conspiracy with an ulterior motive to destabilise the country. But all of their conspiracies and motives will be destroyed, he added.
He said the BNP will be deleted from Bangladesh’s politics due to its anti-people and anti-nation activities.
BNP leaders including Mizanur Rahman Minu in their divisional meeting on 2 March allegedly made some derogatory remarks against Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and prime minister Sheikh Hasina.