BNP will observe mass-hunger strike Saturday

Prothom Alo English Desk
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said their party will observe a five-hour mass-hunger strike on Saturday in the capital to protest the price hike of essentials and utility services.

The BNP leader made the announcement at a press conference at its Naya Paltan central office on Wednesday.

Fakhrul also said the programme will be observed from 10:00am to 3:00pm in front of their party’s Naya Paltan central office, reports news agency UNB.

“We had a joint meeting of our party’s Dhaka north, south units and all the associate bodies. We’ve decided to observe a mass hunger strike on 2 April in Dhaka city,” Fakhrul said.

He said they have sought permission from the authorities concerned to hold the programme in front of their party office.

The BNP leader alleged that the common people have been going through serious ordeals over the last two months as the prices of most essential commodities, including rice, soybean oil, sugar, pulses and vegetables have gone beyond their buying capacity.

The prices of all essential food items have gone up several times while the gas companies have made new proposals to increase the gas tariffs, he said.

The BNP leader alleged that a fresh move was taken to increase the gas and power prices only to create a scope for the ruling party-backed businessmen and some individuals to make a quick buck.

