BNP will observe mass-hunger strike Saturday

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said their party will observe a five-hour mass-hunger strike on Saturday in the capital to protest the price hike of essentials and utility services.

The BNP leader made the announcement at a press conference at its Naya Paltan central office on Wednesday.

Fakhrul also said the programme will be observed from 10:00am to 3:00pm in front of their party’s Naya Paltan central office, reports news agency UNB.