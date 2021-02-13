BNP’s rally foiled as police charge baton

Water cannon and additional police forces were deployed in the area since the morning centring BNP’s rally. Roads in the National Press Club and its adjacent areas were blocked. Movement of people was also restricted.

At the rally, BNP activists chanted slogans protesting against the decision to revoke the state title conferred on Ziaur Rahman.

At one stage, clashes broke out between police and BNP activists. Police began charging batons on the leaders and activists of BNP around 12:15 pm. The protesters also pelted brick chips at police.

Central and city leaders of the party including Gayeshwar Chandra Roy, Amanullah Aman and Ishraque Hossain were present at the protest rally.

Earlier on 9 February, the national platform of freedom fighters, Jatiya Muktijoddha Council (JAMUKA) decided to revoke the gallantry title ‘Bir Uttam’ awarded by the state to Ziaur Rahman when the country is set to celebrate golden jubilee of the Liberation War this year. Bir Uttam is the second highest award in Bangladesh for individual gallantry.