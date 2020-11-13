BNP’s terrorist acts won’t be tolerated: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul on Friday said BNP’s terrorist acts will not be tolerated by any means as AL along with the people will give a befitting reply to them, reports BSS.

“BNP is carrying out its continuous sabotage and terrorist acts even during this humanitarian crisis triggered by coronavirus pandemic. We remained prepared to give a befitting reply to such anarchic activities as we did in the past,” he told a press conference at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office.

Mentioning the incidents of setting fire to buses at several places in the city on Thursday, he said the sudden sabotage and anarchic activities proves that BNP could not come out from its traditional path of terrorism.