BNP’s terrorist acts won’t be tolerated: Quader

Awami League general secretary and road transport and bridges minister Obaidul on Friday said BNP’s terrorist acts will not be tolerated by any means as AL along with the people will give a befitting reply to them, reports BSS.
“BNP is carrying out its continuous sabotage and terrorist acts even during this humanitarian crisis triggered by coronavirus pandemic. We remained prepared to give a befitting reply to such anarchic activities as we did in the past,” he told a press conference at the AL president’s Dhanmondi political office.
Mentioning the incidents of setting fire to buses at several places in the city on Thursday, he said the sudden sabotage and anarchic activities proves that BNP could not come out from its traditional path of terrorism.
The people are boycotting them again and again because of their terrorist activities, he said, adding that it is BNP’s old habit to carry out attacks on innocent people to kill them and damage public properly to create a panicky situation to take political advantages.
Quader said BNP founder Ziaur Rahman had grasped the state power by misleading the people through carrying out killings and hatching conspiracies and launched repression on political leaders.
“BNP was recognised as a terrorist organisation in the international arena. Even now the party is continuing its evil acts defying all democratic rules and regulations. Yesterday’s incident has proven it,” he said.
The minister extended thanks to all concerned for peaceful completion of the by-polls to Dhaka-18 and Sirajganj-1 parliamentary seats.
BNP joined polls, carried out campaign but they did not give polling agents as the party wanted to make the polls controversial, he said, adding that BNP knew that they could not win in the elections by getting people’s vote and that is why they followed the ill strategy.
He said the elections were held in a peaceful manner but the BNP again used their old habit of carrying out arson attacks.
AL presidium member Begum Matia Chowdhury, joint general secretary AFM Bahauddin Nasim, organising secretary Ahmed Hossain, office secretary Biplab Barua, were present among others.