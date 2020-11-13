Mirza Fakhrul sees government agents behind bus burning

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has said that government agents are behind the incidents of buses being set on fire in the capital city. He made the allegations at a 'Meet the Press' programme held on Friday morning at the Dhaka Reporters Unity office.
Miscreants set fire to nine buses in nine different areas of the capital on Thursday. Nine cases have been filed against 446 persons in this regard and 20 have been arrested. Most of the accused are leaders and activists of BNP and its affiliated organisations.
Mirza Fakhrul condemned the incidents, saying that BNP does not practice such politics (or setting buses on fire).
He said that the government has agents who carry out such incidents. He said, "There are elements in this government who carry out such sabotages. We have seen this in the past and BNP was accused then too."
No matter who the miscreants are, they must be brought to justice, said Mirza Fakhrul.
The BNP secretary general said, "We who are involved in politics, always pursue peaceful democratic activities. But such incidents occur when there is no democratic space in the country. You can't hold a peaceful procession, can't hold a meeting anywhere. Miscreants take advantage of the situation and carry out such incidents."
BNP is being run under joint leadership and its unity remains strong, said Mirza Fakhrul. He said, "There is no division in the party. Our party is running under joint leadership. Our standing committee meeting is held every Saturday, which wasn't so regular before. We take decisions at this meeting. BNP is playing a very correct role in these difficult times."
The BNP secretary general said that party chairperson Khaleda Zia is active in politics and has immense influence.
Countering Awami League general secretary Obaidul Quader's remark that 'BNP is the biggest obstacle to democracy,' Mirza Fakhrul said, "Awami League is the biggest obstacle."
Mirza Fakhrul, reacting to the chief election commissioner's remark that the US should learn about elections from Bangladesh, said, "It is unimaginable that a CEC can make such a ridiculous remark. It only goes to show the state of our democracy, how the state is being run."
The programme was presided over by Dhaka Reporters Unity president Rafiqul Islam Azad. DRU general secretary Reaz Chowdhury was also present at the meet.