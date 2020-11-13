Mirza Fakhrul sees government agents behind bus burning

He said that the government has agents who carry out such incidents. He said, "There are elements in this government who carry out such sabotages. We have seen this in the past and BNP was accused then too."

No matter who the miscreants are, they must be brought to justice, said Mirza Fakhrul.

The BNP secretary general said, "We who are involved in politics, always pursue peaceful democratic activities. But such incidents occur when there is no democratic space in the country. You can't hold a peaceful procession, can't hold a meeting anywhere. Miscreants take advantage of the situation and carry out such incidents."