BNP to announce simultaneous movement soon

To press home its one-point demand for the government's resignation, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is planning to announce a simultaneous movement, in consultation with other opposition parties.
However, they have not yet made any final decision over the issue.
According to sources, there might be a new dimension in the anti-government movement as the party is considering programmes centering on police stations and courts to address the increasing arrests of party members and implicating senior leaders in different cases.
The programmes may even include sit-ins on the premises of SP (superintendent of police) offices and courts. Considerations are being made to activate professionals in the programmes too.
The party is currently in discussions with different parties and alliances involved in the previous movements. They have already held discussions with Ganatantra Mancha, the 12-party alliance, Jatiyatabadi Samamana Jote, and Gono Odhikar Parishad (Nurul Haque) and sought proposals as well as ideas about the strategy of the next course of movement.
Individuals involved in the deliberations said the new programme is likely to be announced soon upon completion of the ongoing discussion.
Amir Khasru Mahmud Chowdhury, a standing committee member and liaison committee leader, said the decision of new programmes is in its final stage and will be revealed soon.
"We are now holding discussions with the parties of the simultaneous movement. It is now in its final stage. Plans for new programme is underway and will be announced soon," he said, without providing any specific timeframe for the programmes.
In conversations with senior leaders from parties participating in the simultaneous movement, it was learned that some leaders, in their meetings with the BNP, raised concerns over the lack of coordination in the previous sit-in programme at four entrances of the capital city on 29 July. The BNP leaders acknowledged the issue and assured that they would be more careful in the coming days.
Besides, some parties suggested that the BNP engage the partner parties in making decisions at crucial moments of the movement or inform them instantly. There are also suggestions to involve field-level leaders in making decisions over the programmes.
Sources also revealed that some party leaders suggested approaching Jamaat-e-Islami to join the simultaneous movement.
A leader from the Ganatantra Mancha said, "We suggested that the field-level leaders should coordinate the programmes as it is too tough to apprehend the ground scenario from the outside. If not, a wrong decision at the final stage may lead to a disastrous consequence and foil the entire movement."
Conversations with the BNP leaders revealed that they will embark on vigorous programmes from the third week of the current month. Prior to that, the party will hold programmes – likely to be demonstrations or marches – at the districts, towns, and divisional cities.
Also, there might be peaceful sit-ins on the premises of SP offices and courts, protesting against the arbitrary arrest of party members and the unjust sentencing of senior leaders in false cases.
Addressing a protest rally in front of the national press club on Saturday, BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said the people as well as all political parties are now united. All are saying that the Awami League government must go.