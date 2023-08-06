BNP to announce simultaneous movement soon

To press home its one-point demand for the government's resignation, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is planning to announce a simultaneous movement, in consultation with other opposition parties.

However, they have not yet made any final decision over the issue.

According to sources, there might be a new dimension in the anti-government movement as the party is considering programmes centering on police stations and courts to address the increasing arrests of party members and implicating senior leaders in different cases.