What’s the future of BNP-Jamaat relations

Communication between the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami has increased in recent times. However, it doesn’t mean that the two parties have become very close again, the leaders say.

Last week, the leaders of both parties joined the iftar mahfils organised by each other, which was not the case until last year. The relations between the two parties came into discussion again following that.

BNP formed the four-party alliance, including Jamaat, and came to power in 2001. However, the two parties were not on good terms for a long time. BNP had been avoiding Jamaat, which opposed the liberation war, due to several regional and international political factors.