Sheikh Hasina’s 43rd Homecoming Day being marked

The 43rd Homecoming Day of Awami League president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being celebrated by the ruling party and its associate bodies, reports news agency UNB.
On this day (17 May) in 1981, Sheikh Hasina returned home from India, after nearly six years in exile, following the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members by some misguided army officers on 15 August, 1975.
Two daughters of Bangabandhu -- Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana -- survived as they were in Germany at the time.
Sheikh Hasina was elected president of Awami League in her absence at the party’s national council held on 14-16 February, 1981.
Awami League and its associate bodies have chalked out various programmes to mark the day.