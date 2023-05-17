Sheikh Hasina’s 43rd Homecoming Day being marked

The 43rd Homecoming Day of Awami League president and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is being celebrated by the ruling party and its associate bodies, reports news agency UNB.

On this day (17 May) in 1981, Sheikh Hasina returned home from India, after nearly six years in exile, following the brutal assassination of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and most of his family members by some misguided army officers on 15 August, 1975.