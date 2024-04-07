Armed organisations of other countries attacking in the country: Rizvi
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged armed organisations and terrorists from other countries are carrying out attacks in Bangladesh.
He said, "Different armed organisations and terrorists have entered the country and they are carrying out attacks and looting banks. They are looting the police stations, looting arms and killing people."
BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi addressed an event organised to distribute Eid gifts among the low income people at Uttara in the capital on Sunday.
He said, "We cannot say whether there is independence in the country. We don't know whether there is sovereignty."
Alleging that there is no democracy in the country, the BNP leader said the government is unable to ensure security. The country cannot be run in such a way, he remarked
Rizvi also alleged the government led by Awami League has turned the country into a weak state.
He said, "A country is frequently carrying out attacks on our border. Almost every day they are shooting our people to death. But the government cannot even protest against this. This government even could not realise the fair share of water."
Alleging that there is no democracy in the country, the BNP leader said the government is unable to ensure security. The country cannot be run in such a way, he remarked.
Among others, BNP leaders Aminul Haque, Kafil Uddin Ahmed, Abdur Razzak and Ataur Rahman spoke at the event.