Armed organisations of other countries attacking in the country: Rizvi

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi has alleged armed organisations and terrorists from other countries are carrying out attacks in Bangladesh.

He said, "Different armed organisations and terrorists have entered the country and they are carrying out attacks and looting banks. They are looting the police stations, looting arms and killing people."

BNP senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi addressed an event organised to distribute Eid gifts among the low income people at Uttara in the capital on Sunday.

He said, "We cannot say whether there is independence in the country. We don't know whether there is sovereignty."