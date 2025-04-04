Yunus-Modi talks to benefit peoples of both countries: Mirza Fakhrul
BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has expressed optimism that the bilateral meeting between chief adviser Muhammad Yunus and Indian prime minister Narendra Modi will lead to positive outcomes for the peoples of both Bangladesh and India.
“This will undoubtedly benefit the people of Bangladesh and the people of India - the people of both countries,” he said, replying to a question from reporters at BNP chairperson’s Gulshan office on Friday evening.
Prof Yunus and Modi sat in the first bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the BIMSTEC summit in Bangkok on Friday morning.
The BNP secretary general said the meeting has created a ray of hope (in the bilateral relations).
Noting that the bitterness had developed in the relations between Bangladesh and India, he said, “It (This meeting) has created the possibility that the bitterness won’t escalate further or it may subside.”