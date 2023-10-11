Don't worry about conspiracies before next election: PM Hasina

Prime minister and Awami League (AL) president Sheikh Hasina on Wednesday said there is no worry about national and international conspiracies ahead of the next general election as the countrymen always stand by her party.

"Next election is ahead. National and international conspiracies are being hatched centering next polls. But, we have nothing to worry as the people are always beside us with their mandates," she said.

The prime minister was exchanging views with Tungipara upazila Awami League, its associate and affiliated organisations, local public representatives and civil dignitaries at the Tungipara upazila AL office on Wednesday morning.

About repeated attempts to her life, Sheikh Hasina said they have reached today's position confronting bullets and bombs.

She said Almighty Allah has given a task to every person and protect him or her until the work is accomplished.

"Allah is above and the leaders and activists of my party on the ground to save. The people belongs to my party always protect me whenever I am attacked," she said.