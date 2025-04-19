NCP held 9-hr long general meeting, takes certain decisions

National Citizen Party (NCP) has taken some important decisions including formation of a ‘discipline and investigation’ committee in the wake of some allegations against certain leaders of the party.

The newly formed political party took some decisions including determining the future programmes and organisational policies, and formulating proposals for reforms.

The meeting was held at the NCP's temporary central office at the Rupayan Trade Center in Banglamotor in the capital for about nine hours from 3:00pm to midnight on Friday.

The third general meeting of the NCP was presided over by party convener Nahid Islam and moderated by member secretary Akhtar Hossain.