NCP held 9-hr long general meeting, takes certain decisions
National Citizen Party (NCP) has taken some important decisions including formation of a ‘discipline and investigation’ committee in the wake of some allegations against certain leaders of the party.
The newly formed political party took some decisions including determining the future programmes and organisational policies, and formulating proposals for reforms.
The meeting was held at the NCP's temporary central office at the Rupayan Trade Center in Banglamotor in the capital for about nine hours from 3:00pm to midnight on Friday.
The third general meeting of the NCP was presided over by party convener Nahid Islam and moderated by member secretary Akhtar Hossain.
Later, in a press release, the NCP said that the general meeting of the party discussed determining the NCP's regional organisational policies, formulating proposals for reforms, determining programmes demanding the trial of the Awami League involved in the genocide and the constituent assembly elections, and demanding the government to adopt effective policies to stop border killings.
Along with this, the ongoing Israeli violence in Gaza, Palestine and the ongoing movement against the Waqf Bill in India were also discussed, as well as the need to protest against the repression and oppression and to strongly demand the government to prevent the price hike of essentials.
At the meeting, chief organiser (Northern region) Sarjis Alam and chief organiser (Southern region) Hasnat Abdullah proposed necessary policies to increase the organisational dynamics of the party.
The party has been divided into 19 organisational zones to facilitate the organisational activities in 64 districts.
The meeting also decided that the district committees of the party would consist of highest 51 to lowest 31 members and upazila committees would consist of 21 to 41 members. Minimum age for the convener of the committees would be 40 years.
The press release said the party decided to form a ‘discipline and investigation’ committee in the wake of various allegations of violation of organisational discipline against some leaders on social media and public sphere in recent times. This committee will be constituted tomorrow, Sunday.
The party’s Dhaka city unit will hold protests in the current week to press home for trial, reform and constituent assembly elections.